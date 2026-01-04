The Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to Bryant 82-73 on Saturday, January 3rd in Rhode Island.

Maine fell behind 26-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but drew within 4 points at the half 36-32 after outscoring Bryant 20-10 in the 2nd Quarter. Maine tied the game at 51-51 at the end of the 3rd quarter, but the Bulldogs outscored Maine 31-22 in the final 4th Quarter.

Maine was led by Adrianna Smith who finished with 27 points and is now tied for 10th on Maine's all-time scoring list.

Sarah Talon had 15 points and Asta Blauenfeldt had 14 points for the Black Bears.

Maine shot 49.2 percent from the field but were just 2-14 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Bears were 13-19 from the free throw line.

Bryant had 4 players in double-figures, led by Mia Mancini with 19 points.

The Bulldogs shot 58.5 percent from the field and were 5-10 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 15-20 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 34-22. Maine turned the ball over 10 times, while forcing 20 Bryant turnovers.

Bryant is now 12-3 overall and 2-0 in America East.

Maine is now 6-9 overall and 1-1 in America East. Maine returns home to The Pit on Thursday, January 8th when they will host the University of Maryland Baltimore County with the ball tipping off at 6 p.m.