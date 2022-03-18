Maine Women&#8217;s Basketball Falls to BC 69-44 in NIT

Maine Women’s Basketball Falls to BC 69-44 in NIT

America East Championship March 11, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The Maine Women's Basketball Team's season came to an end on Thursday night, March 17th as they fell to the Boston College Eagle 69-44 at the Conte Forum in the opening round of the Women's National Invitational Tourney.

Maine led 18-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but BC outscored Maine 22-7 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 38-25 lead at the end of the 1st Half. It was 42-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

In the 2nd Quarter BC went on a 12-0 run and then closed out the Quater on a 8-0 run.

Maine was led by Caroline Bornemann who finished with 18 points. Anne Simon had 14 points.

In the 1st Quarter Maine shot 36.84 percent from the field (7-19) but in the 2nd Quarter they were 17.65% making only 3 baskets from the field (3-17). Overall the Black Bears shot 28.6 percent, going 18-63 from the field. They were 6-29 (20.7%) from beyond the 3-point arc and 2-3 from the free throw line.

BC was led by Taylor Soule who had a game-high 21 points. Maria Gakdeng had 13 points. The Eagles shot a 50 percent from the field going 27-54. They were 4-14 from beyond the 3-point arc and 11-21 from the free throw line.

Maine ends their season with a 20-12 record.

