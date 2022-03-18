Maine Women’s Basketball Falls to BC 69-44 in NIT

The Maine Women's Basketball Team's season came to an end on Thursday night, March 17th as they fell to the Boston College Eagle 69-44 at the Conte Forum in the opening round of the Women's National Invitational Tourney.

Maine led 18-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but BC outscored Maine 22-7 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 38-25 lead at the end of the 1st Half. It was 42-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

In the 2nd Quarter BC went on a 12-0 run and then closed out the Quater on a 8-0 run.

Maine was led by Caroline Bornemann who finished with 18 points. Anne Simon had 14 points.

In the 1st Quarter Maine shot 36.84 percent from the field (7-19) but in the 2nd Quarter they were 17.65% making only 3 baskets from the field (3-17). Overall the Black Bears shot 28.6 percent, going 18-63 from the field. They were 6-29 (20.7%) from beyond the 3-point arc and 2-3 from the free throw line.

BC was led by Taylor Soule who had a game-high 21 points. Maria Gakdeng had 13 points. The Eagles shot a 50 percent from the field going 27-54. They were 4-14 from beyond the 3-point arc and 11-21 from the free throw line.

Maine ends their season with a 20-12 record.

Get our free mobile app