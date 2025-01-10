Maine Women’s Basketball Falls to Binghamton 69-59

The Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to Binghamton 69-59 on Thursday night, January 9th in Binghamton, snapping Maine's 8-game America East Conference win-streak, dating back to the 2023-24 season.

Maine led 20-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and trailed 35-33 at the Half and 56-48 at the end of the 3rd Quarter as Maine battled foul trouble.

OIivia Rockwood led the Black Bears in scoring with 20 points, including 6 3-pointers. Paula Gallego and Caroline Dotsey each had 10 points. Caroline Bornemann pulled down 7 rebounds to lead Maine. Asta Blauenfeldt, Sera Hodgson and Jaycie Christopher each had a 3-pointer.

Maine shot just 36.7 percent from the field, going 22-60. They were 9-31 from beyond the 3-point arc and 6-6 from the free throw line.

Binghamton was led by Jadyn Weltz who had 21 points. Kaia Goode had 14 points and Kendall Bennett had 13 points. Binghamton shot 57.5 percent from the field, going 23-40.They were 2-7 from beyond the arc and 21-28 from the free throw line.

Binghamton is now 10-6 overall and 2-1 in America East.

Maine is now 7-9 overall and 2-1 in America East. The Black Bears will play at Albany on Saturday, January 11th at 2 p.m. Join Don Shields for the call of the game with the pregame starting at 1:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.

