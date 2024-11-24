Maine Women’s Basketball Falls to Quinnipiac 61-53 as Rally Comes Up Short

The Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to the Quinnipiac Bobcats 61-53 on Sunday afternoon at The Pit.

Maine trailed 20-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-27 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bobcats led 44-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Maine got within 2 points with 4:26 left in the game, before Quinnipiac pulled away.

Maine was led by Jaycie Christopher with 13 points. he was 3-6 from beyond the 3-point arc. Caroline Bornemann and Sarah Talon each had 10 points. Bornemann had a double-double, adding 10 rebounds to her 10 points.

Maine shot 33.3 percent from the field going 21-63. They were 7-32 from beyond the 3-point arc and a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line.

Quinnipiac was led by Anna Foley with a game-high 20 points. Jackie Grisdale had 11 points.

The Bobcats shot 46.0 percent from the field going 23-50. They were 6-13 from beyond the 3-point arc and 9-11 from the free throw line.

Maine turned the ball over 11 times, compared to 12 for Quinnipiac. The Bobcats outrebounded Maine 35-33

Quinnipiac is now 5-0 on the season.

Maine falls to 2-4 on the season, and have lost 3 games in a row. Maine returns to the hardcourt on Tuesday night, November 26th when they travel to Massachusetts to play Stonehill College. The tip-off is at 7 p.m. Join Don Shields for the call of the game, and the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.