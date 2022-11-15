Maine Women’s Basketball Falls to UMass 67-54

The Maine Women's Basketball Team was trailing UMass Monday night, November 14th 15-12 at the end of the 1st quarter and then went ice cold in the 2nd quarter, being outshot 24-0, to trail at the half 39-12. The deficit was too much and despite outscoring the Minutemen 42-28 in the 2nd half, the Black Bears fell 67-54.

Maine was led by Olivia Rockwood who had 15 points, all 3-pointers, as she was 5-14 from beyond the arc. Adrianna Smith had 10 points, with a team-high 7 rebounds. Anne Simon had 8 points, and Jaycie Christopher, the freshman from Skowhegan scored her 1st points as a Black Bear finishing with 8 points, including 2 3-pointers.

Maine was 0-20 from the field in the 2nd Quarter. Overall they shot 35.1% (20-57) from the field, and were 22.9% (8-35) from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 6-11 from the free throw line.

UMass had 4 players in double figures. Sydney Taylor had a game-high 18 points. Angelique Ngalakulondi had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Sam Breen also finished with a double-double, with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ber'Nyah Mayo had 11 points.

Maine is now 1-1 on the season. The Black Bears return home for the next 2 games. They will play Yale on Saturday, November 19th at 6 p.m. and Northeastern on Monday, November 21st at 7 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket and played at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium on the UMaine campus.