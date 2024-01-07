Maine Women’s Basketball Goes to 2-0 in America East with 60-48 Win over Vermont

The Maine Women's Basketball Team improved to 2-0 in America East Conference play with a 60-48 win over Vermont on Saturday, January 6th in The Pit at UMaine.

Vermont led 14-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the Black Bears led 29-26 at the Half. After a 20-10 3rd Quarter, Maine led 49-36.

Anne Simon led the way for Maine with her 10th straight double-double. She scored 20 points while ripping down 10 rebounds. Adrianna Smith had 15 points for the Black Bears.

Maine shot 21-51 (41.2 percent) from the field. They were just 2-12 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 16-22 from the free throw line.

Vermont was led by Keira Hanson with 20 points including 6 3-pointers. Emma Utterback had 11 points with 3 3-pointers.

The Catamounts were 18-57 (31.6 percent) from the field and 11-34 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 1-4 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 9-7 overall and 2-0 in America East.

Vermont is also 9-7 overall and 1-1 in America East.

Maine will travel to Durham to play the University of New Hampshire on Thursday, January 11th. The game tips off at 6 p.m. with the pregame starting at 5:30 p.m.

Congratulations to Don Shields who broadcast his 500th career Black Bear Game on January 6th!