Maine Women’s Basketball Knocks Off UMBC 71-54

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team knocked off the UMBC Retrievers 71-54 at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday, January 14th.

The score was tied 18-18 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Maine led 35-32 at the end of the 1st Half and 54-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine had 3 players in double figures and was paced by Adrianna Smith who had a double-double with 25 points while ripping down 10 rebounds. Anne Simon had 15 points and Caroline Bornemann had 13 points.

Maine shot 52.6 percent from the field going 30-57. They were 8-18 (44.4 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc and 3-4 from the free throw line. Maine turned the ball over 10 times the whole game.

UMBC was led by Keelah Dixon with 17 points while Kiara Bell had 10 points. The Retrievers shot 21-56 (37.5 percent) from the field and were 5-13 (38.5 percent) beyond the 3-point arc. They were 7-12 from the free throw line.

UMBC is now 6-10 overall and 3-2 in America East.

Maine is now 8-8 overall and 4-0 in America East. The Black Bears host the University of Vermont on Wednesday night, January 18th at 7 p.m. in The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium. Join Don Shield for the call of the game, with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.