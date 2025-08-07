Maine Women’s Basketball Releases 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule
The Maine Women's Basketball Team has released their 2025-26 non-conference schedule.
The Black Bears will open the season on Friday, November 7th, taking on St. Joseph's University.
Maine will play 4 home games and 9 away games, before beginning their America East Conference games in January.
92.9 The Ticket will be broadcasting these games!
Here's the non-conference schedule.
- Friday November 7, vs. St. Joseph's University 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 12 at NC State University
- Friday, November 14 at Virginia Commonwealth University
- Monday, November 17 vs. Stonehill College 6 p.m.
- Sunday, November 23 at Brown University
- Friday November 28 at Iona Tournament
- Saturday, November 29 at Iona Tournament
- Monday, December 1 vs. Boston University 6 p.m.
- Thursday, December 4 at University of Pennsylvania
- Sunday, December 7 vs. University of Rhode Island 1 p.m.
- Friday December 12 at Fairfield University
- Sunday, December 14 at Quinnipiac
- Sunday, December 21 at Harvard.
Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased online at GoBlackBears.com/tickets or by phone at 207-581-BEAR. Single game tickets for the upcoming season are slated to go on sale on September 30th.
