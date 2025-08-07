The Maine Women's Basketball Team has released their 2025-26 non-conference schedule.

The Black Bears will open the season on Friday, November 7th, taking on St. Joseph's University.

Maine will play 4 home games and 9 away games, before beginning their America East Conference games in January.

92.9 The Ticket will be broadcasting these games!

Here's the non-conference schedule.

Friday November 7, vs. St. Joseph's University 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 12 at NC State University

Friday, November 14 at Virginia Commonwealth University

Monday, November 17 vs. Stonehill College 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 23 at Brown University

Friday November 28 at Iona Tournament

Saturday, November 29 at Iona Tournament

Monday, December 1 vs. Boston University 6 p.m.

Thursday, December 4 at University of Pennsylvania

Sunday, December 7 vs. University of Rhode Island 1 p.m.

Friday December 12 at Fairfield University

Sunday, December 14 at Quinnipiac

Sunday, December 21 at Harvard.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased online at GoBlackBears.com/tickets or by phone at 207-581-BEAR. Single game tickets for the upcoming season are slated to go on sale on September 30th.