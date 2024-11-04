Maine Women’s Basketball Team Opens Season with 65-51 Win over La Salle [PHOTOS]

In front of 1507 fans the University of Maine Women's Black Bear Basketball Team opened the 2024-25 season with a 65-51 win over La Salle at The Pit, on Monday, November 4th. ..

It was field trip day and representatives from The Brewer Community School, Mary Snow School, Asa C Adams School, Fruit Street School, Down East School, Abraham Lincoln School and Veazie Community School were in attendance.

Maine led 20-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-23 at the Half. The Black Bears led 48-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Paula Gallego and Caroline Bornemann each had a double-double for the Black Bears. Gallego had 21 points to lead all scorers and ripped down 10 rebounds. Bornemann had 12 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Sarah Talon also had 18 points

Talon was 5-6 from beyond the 3-point arc, while Gallego was 4-6.

Maine was 23-55 from the field, shooting 41.8 percent. They were 10-29 from beyond the 3-point arc and 9-15 from the free throw line.

La Salle was led by Ayisse Magassa with 13 points and Joan Quinn with 12 points.

They were 20-60 from the field, shooting 33.3 percent, 2-13 from beyond the 3-point arc and 9-14 from the free throw line.

La Salle is now 0-1 on the season.

Maine is 1-0. The Black Bears will host the University of Pennsylvania at 11:30 on Sunday, November 10th in The Pit.

