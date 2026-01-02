The Maine Women's Basketball Team opened America East Conference play with a 73-65 win over UMass-Lowell on the road on January 1, 2026 as Adrianna Smith scored a career high 37 points.

Smith was a blazing hot 16-23 from the field, and finished with 6 rebounds, to lead the Black Bears to their 9th straight America East Conference opener.

The game was far from a cakewalk, as UMass Lowell led 22-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 39-32 at the end of the 1st Half. The Riverhawks led 53-49 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, but the 4th Quarter belonged to the Black Bears, as they outscored UMass Lowell 24-12.

Lala Woods coming off the bench had a career high 17 points for Maine, including a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers that broke a 63-63 tied with 2:18 left, to give Maine the lead for good, 71-63.

Asta Blauenfeldt had 13 points, playing the entire 40 minutes.

Maine shot 52.8 percent from the field and were 4-16 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 13-17 from the free throw line.

UMass-Lowell was led by Maddie Rice with 20 points while Jaini Edmonds had 16 points.

The Riverhawks shot 53.6 percent from the field. They were just 3-13 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 2-3 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 29-23 but turned the ball over just 11 times, while forcing 20 turnovers.

UMass-Lowell is 6-8 overall and 0-1 in America East.

Maine is 6-8 overall and 1-0 in America East, with a 3-game winning streak. Maine plays at Bryant on Saturday, January 3rd at 2 p.m. Join Don Shields for the call of the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 1:30.

Maine returns home to The Pit on Thursday, January 8th when they host the University of Maryland Baltimore County at 6 p.m. and then Saturday, January 10th when they host NJIT at 1 p.m.

