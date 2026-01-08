The Maine Women's Basketball Team beat the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) 58-43 at The Pit in Orono on Thursday, January 8th.

UMBC led 15-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Maine took the lead 29-25 at the Half, after outscoring UMBC 16-10 in the 2nd Quarter. Maine led 44-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine was led by Adrianna Smith with a double-double, as she scored 19 points and ripped down 11 rebounds. Asta Blauenfeldt and Sarah Talon each had 13 points.

The Black Bears shot 44.0 percent from the field including going 4-12 from beyond the 3-point arc. Maine was 10-13 from the free throw line.

Maine had a slight edge in rebounds, 36-13 but Maine lost the turnover battle, as they turned the ball over 24 times while UMBC turned the ball over 19 times.

The Terriers were led by Heidi Williams who had 16 points. UMBC shot just 29.3 percent from the field and were 1-8 from beyond the 3-point arc while going 8-12 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 7-9 overall and 2-1 in America East. UMBC is 5-9 overall and 0-2 in America East.

Maine will host NJIT on Saturday, January 10th at 1 p.m. That game will be broadcast on ESPN+