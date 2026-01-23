The Maine Women's Basketball Team picked up a win on the road, beating UAlbany 65-60 on Thursday, January 22nd in Albany.

Maine led 18-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter but the game was tied at 29-29 at the end of the 1st Half and 48-48 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. The game featured 11 lead changes.

Maine was led by Adrianna Smith who had a game-high 25 points. She nearly had a triple-double as she had 9 rebounds and 7 assists to go with 1 blocked shot and 3 steals.

Asta Blauenfeldt had 12 points and Sarah Talon finished with 11 points.

The Black Bears shot 47.3 percent from the field and were 7-13 from beyond the 3-point arc. Maine was 6-8 from the free throw line.

UAlbany outrebounded Maine 29-26. The Black Bears only turned the ball over 10 times while forcing 16 Great Dane turnovers.

UAlbany was led by Amaya Stewart who had 20 points.

The Great Danes shot 48.0 percent from the field but were just 1-9 from the free throw line. They were 11-15 from the free throw line.

UAlbany is now 11-8 overall and 1-5 in America East conference play

Maine is 10-10 overall and 5-2 in America East conference play.

The Black Bears will play at Binghamton on Saturday January 24th with the game tipping off at 2 p.m. You can hear the game with Don Shields on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 1:30 p.m.

America East Women's Basketball Conference Standings - January 23

1. Vermont 5-1

1. Binghamton 5-1

3. Maine 5-2

4. Bryant 4-2

4. UMBC 4-2

6 NJIT 4-3

7. UAlbany 1-5

8. New Hampshire 0-6

8. UMass Lowell 0-6