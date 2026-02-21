The Maine Women's Basketball Team picked up a hard-fought win over the UNH Wildcats, 67-61 on Saturday afternoon, February 21st at The Pit, as the Black Bears outscored UNH 23-9 in the 4th Quarter.

The game was tied at 22-22 at the end of the 1st Quarter and UNH led by 1 point, 34-33 at the Half. UNH led at the end of the 3rd Quarter, 52-44.

Adrianna Smith put the Black Bears on her shoulders. She had a game-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals for her 15th double-double of the season.

Sarah Talon had 13 points, while Lala Woods had 10 points.

Maine shot 36.7 percent from the field and were 8-23 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Bears were 15-18 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded UNH 38-31 and won the turnover battle. The Black Bears turned the ball over just 7 times while forcing 10 turnovers.

UNH was led by Eva DeChent with 26 points.

The Wildcats shot 47.1 percent from the field. They were 5-9 from beyond the 3-point arc and 8-13 from the free throw line.

UNH is now 8-19 overall and 2-12 in America East.

Maine is 15-12 overall and 10-4 in America East.

Maine is guaranteed to finish in the Top-4 of America East and will host a quarterfinal matchup on March 5th. The Black Bears have 2 more games in the regular season. They will play Albany on Thursday, February 26th at 6 p.m. and then conclude the regular season on Saturday, February 28th at 1 p.m. against Binghamton. If you can't be at The Pit, both games will be live-streamed on ESPN+