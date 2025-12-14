The Maine Women's Basketball Team rallied to beat the Quinnipiac Bobcats 63-55 in Hamden, Connecticut on Sunday afternoon as Maine broke a 55-55 tie with 1:18 left, scoring the final 8 points.

Adrianna Smith recorded another double-double, scoring 18 points and dominated on the boards, pulling down 20 of Maine's 38 rebounds. Asta Blauenfeldt had 15 points. Lala Woods, a freshman made her 1st appearance of the season, playing 14 minutes and finishing with 8 points.

Maine shot 45.3 percent from the field and were 7-19 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Bears were 8-11 from the free throw line.

Qunnipiac was led by Ella Ryan with 17 points.

The Bobcats shot 35.5 percent from the field and were 4-13 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 7-9 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded Quinnipiac 38-34. The Black Bears turned the ball over 15 times, while the Bobcats turned the ball over 10 times.

Quinnipiac is now 5-4.

Maine is 4-8. The Black Bears will play their final non-conference game on Sunday, December 21st when they play in Cambridge against the Harvard Crimson. The pregame starts at 11:30 with the tipoff at 12 noon on 92.9 The Ticket.

Maine starts America East play on Thursday, January 1st when they will play at UMass Lowell.

Maine will return home on Thursday, January 8th for their 1st game in a month, (December 7th against Rhode Island), where they will host the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) at 6 p.m.