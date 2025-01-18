Maine Women’s Basketball Wins 2nd In-a-Row Beating UMBC 61-47

The Maine Women's Basketball Team won their 2nd game in-a-row, beating the University of Maryland Baltimore College 61-47 at The Pit on Saturday, January 18th.

Maine led 21-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-27 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 51-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine had 3 players in double-figures. Caroline Dotsey led the Black Bears with 17 poiints while Olivia Rockwood and Paula Gallego each had 14 points. Caroline Bornemann had a game-high 11 rebounds.

Maine shot 43.3 percent from the field, going26-60. They were 8-30 from beyond the 3-point archand1-1 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded UMBC 40-22. Both teams turned the ball over 15 times.

UMBC was led by Talia Davis with 18 points.

UMBC is now 7-9 overall and 0-4 in America East.

Maine is now 9-10 overall and 4-2 in America East.

Maine will host UMass Lowell on Thursday night, January 23rd, at 6 p.m. Join Don Shield for the call of the game, with the pregame beginning at 5:30 p.m.on 92.9 The Ticket.