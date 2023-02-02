Maine Women’s Basketball Wins 4th In a Row

The Maine Women's Basketball Team won their 4th game in a row, beating Bryant 66-43 at The Pit at the University of Maine.

Maine led 11-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 51-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine was led by Adrianna Smith who had 14 points, having a double-double, ripping down 13 boards. Olivia Rockwood and Sera Hodgson each had 11 points.

Maine shot 43.3 percent from the floor, going 26-60. They were 7-17 from beyond the 3-point arc and 7-10 from the free throw line. Maine had 10 turnovers.

Bryant was led by Mariona Planes-Fortuny with 15 points. Alana Perkins had 9 points.

Bryant was 15-53 from the field, shooting 28.3 percent. Bryant was 4-18 from beyond the 3-point arc and 9-11 from the free throw line. They had 12 turnovers.

Maine is now 12-9 overall and 8-1 in America East. The Black Bears travel to Baltimore on Saturday, February 4th to play the UMBC Terriers. You can hear the pregame starting with Don Shields on 92.9 The Ticket at 1:30 p.m.

Bryant is 7-16 overall and 1-9 in America East.