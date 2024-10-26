Maine Women’s Hockey Falls to #6 Colgate 8-3

The Maine Women's Hockey Team fell to #6 Colgate 8-3 on the road in New York, on Friday night, October 25th.

Colgate took an early 4-0 lead, scoring 4 goals in the 1st Period before Maine answered with 1:02 left to go in the 1st Period. Emma Pais scored for Maine, assisted by Elyssa Biederman and Kristyna Kaltounkova.

Colgate scored 2 more goals in the 2nd Period to take a 6-1 lead going into the 3rd Period.

Maine scored in the 3rd Period, on a short-handed goal by Alyssa Wruble, unassisted with 9:02 gone.

After another Colgate goal, Maine would score the final goal of the game with 5:21 left to go in the game. Lily Fetch scored, assisted by Danielle Brunette.

Maine was 0-2 on the power play, while Colgate was 0-4, allowing a short-handed goal.

Kiia Lahtinen was in goal for the Black Bears, turning away 19 shots.

Maine is now 1-6-0 overall while Colgate is 6-3-0. The 2 teams will meet Saturday afternoon, October 26th with the puck dropping at 3 p.m.