Maine Women’s Hockey Falls to BC 4-1

For the 2nd consecutive night, the Maine Women's Hockey Team fell to the BC Eagles by the score of 4-1, losing Friday night at the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill.

But BC answered just 23 seconds later with a goal by Abby Newhook assisted by Caroline Goffredo and Hannah Bilka.

At the end of the 1st period the score was tied 1-1.

Again, just like Thursday, BC would score 3 goals in the 2nd period.

Hannah Bilka scored with 3:35 gone, assisted by Newhook and Goffredo. Then Kelly Browne scored with just 2:38 left in the period, assisted by Gaby Roy. Finally with 1:16 left in the period, the Eagles scored on a power play, with the goal by Katie Pyne, assisted by Browne and Roy.

Maine had 32 shots on net while BC had 26.

Jorden Mattison started in net for Maine and had 13 saves. Brooklyn Oakes came on for the 3rd period and had 9 saves. Grace Campbell was between the pipes for BC.

Maine is now 11-12-0 overall and 8-8-0 in Hockey East. They play at UNH on Friday January 13th at 6 p.m. and then at Northeastern on Saturday afternoon, January 14th at 3 p.m.