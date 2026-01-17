The Maine Women's Hockey Team skated to a 2-2 tie with the Vermont Catamounts in Vermont on Friday, January 16th.

Vermont opened the scoring with 4:24 gone in the 1st Period, but the Black Bears found the equalizer with 1:56 left to play in the period. Stephanie Jacob scored, assisted by Sade Sandilands and Gracie Hanson

The score was tied 1-1 at the end of the 1st Period.

Maine took a 2-1 lead on a power play goal with 8 minutes gone in the 2nd Period. Julia Mesplede scored, assisted by Rose-Marie Brochu and Natalie Zarcone.

Vermont answered at the 11:48 mark to make it 2-2

That's the way the game ended, as the 3rd Period and the 5 minute overtime were both scoreless.

UVM won the shootout, 2-1

Maine was 0-2 on the power play, while Vermont was 1-3.

Vermont outshot Maine 28-26.

Kiia Lahtinen stopped 26 shots, for Maine, including 10 each in the 1st and 3rd Periods and 2 in overtime.

Maine is now 8-13-3 overall and 4-7-3 in Hockey East while Vermont is 9-12-4 overall and 3-7-3 in Hockey East.

The 2 teams will faceoff Saturday afternoon, January 16th at 2 p.m. The game is televised on ESPN+