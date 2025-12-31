The Maine Women's Hockey Team beat #15 Brown, 3-2 in Portland on Tuesday, December 30th.

Maine jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 1st Period, with goals from Isabelle Michaud, unassisted at 8:55 and then a goal by Sade Sandliands with 4:06 left to play. Sandliands' goal was assisted by Raegan Wurm and Lila Shea.

Maine scored on a power play with 2:21 gone in the 2nd Period. Ava Stevenson scored, assisted by Mackenzie Podewell and Lulu Rucinski.

But, Brown scored 2 power play goals in the 3rd Period, just 2:25 apart, and the game was 3-2 with 11:10 left to play.

Madisyn Ryan, making her 2nd career start in goal for Maine, shut the door along with her defense, and the Black Bears came away with the win.

Ryan had 23 saves for Maine.

Maine was 1-3 on the power play, while Brown was 2-7. Maine outshot Brown 29-25.

Brown is now 9-7-1 while Maine improves to 7-11-2

Maine returns to the Alfond on Saturday night, January 3rd when they will host Holy Cross, with the puck dropping at 6 p.m.