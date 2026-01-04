The Maine Women's Hockey Team beat Holy Cross 2-1 at The Alfond on Saturday, January 3rd, as Lulu Rucinski scored a pair of goals for the Black Bears.

After a scoreless 1st Period, Rucinski scored her 1st goal with 8:02 gone in the 2nd Period. Her goal was asissted by Brenna Curl.

Maine led 2-1.

Then in the 3rd Period, with 7:35 Rucinksi scored her 2nd goal of the night, this time assisted by Sade Sandilands.

Harvard scored with 9:30 left to play, but Maine's defense shut down the Crimson the rest of the game.

Maine outshot Harvard 33-27

Kiia Lahtinen picked up the win for Maine, coming away with 26 saves.

Maine was 0-2 on the power play, while Harvard was 0-1.

Holy Cross is now 14-7-1 and 6-6-1 in Hockey East. Maine is 8-11-2 overall and 4-5-2 in Hockey East

Maine will host UConn next weekend. The puck drops on Friday night, January 9th at 6 p.m.

Here are the Hockey East Standings as of January 4th (games played thru January 3) with their conference records

1. Northeastern 11-1-0 34 points

2. UConn 8-1-1 23 points

3. Boston College 7-4-1 22 points

4. Holy Cross 6-6-1 20 points

5. New Hampshire 5-5-2 17 points

6. Boston University 4-6-2 14 points

6. Maine 4-5-2 14 points

8. Providence 4-6-2 12 points

9. Vermont 2-7-1 7 points

10. Merrimack 0-10-0 1 point