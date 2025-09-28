The Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team led 3-2 going into the 3rd Period against #10 Quinnipiac on Saturday, September 27th, before the Bobcats tied the score in the 3rd Period and eventually won the game in overtime 4-3.

Maine took a 1-0 lead with just 2:53 gone when Mackenzie Podewell scored unassisted.

After Quinnipiac scored with 4:01 left to play in the 1st Period, the Black Bears took a 2-1 lead. Jade Mikayla Boarder scored for Maine, assisted by Paige Fong.

The Bobcats tied the score with 6:19 gone in the 2nd Period, but Maien took the lead midway through, scoring with 10:02 gone. Isabelle Michaud scored, assisted by Ava Stevenson and Lil y Fetch.

Maine was 0-1 on the power play. Quinnipiac didn't have a power play.

Quinnipiac out shot Maine 42-20

Kiia Lahtinen had 38 saves.

Quinnnipiac is 2-0, while Maine is 0-2. The Black Bears will travel to Wisconsin on Friday October 3rd and 4th to play the top-ranked Badgers. Friday night's game will be at 7 p.m. and Saturday's game will be at 2 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+

Maine will open the season at the newly refurbished Alfond Arena on Friday, October 10th at 2 p.m.

Get our free mobile app