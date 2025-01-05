Maine Women’s Ice Hockey Falls to #11 Boston College 5-0

The Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team fell to the #11 Boston College Eagles 5-0 on Sunday afternoon, January 5th in Massachusetts.

The game was scoreless through the 1st Period, but BC scored 4 goals in the 2nd Period and added another in the 3rd Period.

Julia Pellerin scored a hat-trick for the Eagles, and had 2 power play goals in the 2nd Period.

Maine was 0-6 on the power play while Boston College was 2-6.

Maine was narrowly outshot 35-32.

Kiia Lahtinen played the first 2 periods in goal, for Maine, allowing 4 goals while saving 24 shots. Julia Bachetti had 6 saves in the 3rd Period while allowing 1 goal.

Grace Campbell was in net for the Eagles, earning the shutout win, turning away 32 shots.

BC is now 13-6-1 overall and 10-4-1 in Hockey East.

Maine is 5-17-0 overall and 5-11-0 in Hockey East.

Maine will play at Harvard on Friday, January 10th at 3 p.m. They are at UConn January 17th-18th before finally returning home to host UNH on January 24th-25th.

