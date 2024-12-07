Maine Women’s Ice Hockey Falls to #13 Boston University 3-1
The Maine Women's Ice Hockey fell to #13 Boston University 3-1 on Friday night, December 6th at The Alfond.
After a scoreless 1st Period the Boston University Terriers scored on a powerplay goal with 8:22 left in the 2nd Period. Tamara Giaguinto scored, assisted by Maggie Hanzel and Keira Healey.
The score was 1-1 at the end of the 2nd Period.
The Terriers scored with 7:38 gone in the 3rd Period to take a 2-1 lead. Riley Walsh scored assisted by Maeve Carey.
The Terries scored an insurance goal with 1:38 left in the game, on a goal by Lindsay Bochna.
Maine was 1-2 on the power play, while Bu was 2-3.
BU outshot Maine 38-26.
Kiia Lahtinen made 35 saves in net for Maine.
BU improves to 11-5-1 overall and 9-2-1 in Hockey East.
Maine falls to 3-15-0 overall and 3-9-0 in Hockey East.
The Black Bears return to the ice on Saturday night, December 7th when they host #15 Connecticut. They will play Merrimack College in Portland on Saturday, December 14th at 6 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena.