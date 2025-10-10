The Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team beat St. Anselm's in their home opener, playing their 1st game in the newly renovated Alfond Arena on Friday, October 10th.

Stephanie Jacob scored her 1st goal of the season, and the 1st goal in the new Alfond Arena to put Maine up 1-0 with 6:39 gone in the 1st Period. She was assisted by Mackenzie Podewell.

Paige Fong made it 2-0 for the Black Bears with just 1:42 gone in the 2nd Period. She was assisted by Ava Stevenson and Isabelle Michaud.

Michaud scored the final goal, 9:46 gone in the 3rd Period. She was assisted by Stevenson and Campbell Rucinski.

Both Maine and St. Anselm's were 0-2 on the power play.

Kiia Lahtinen continued to be a brick wall in goal. She turned away 22 shots in the game.

Maine outshot St. Anselm's 54-22.

St. Anselm's is now 2-2-0.

Maine is now 1-4-0. The Black Bears will host Colgate on Friday October 17th at 6:30 p.m. and then on Saturday, October 18th at 4:30 p.m. If you can't be at the Alfond to root on the Black Bears, both games will be broadcast on ESPN+

