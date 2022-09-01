Maine Womens’ Soccer Defeats Holy Cross 2-1

The University of Maine Womens' Soccer Team improved to 3-0-1 on the season with a 2-1 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in Worcester on Wednesday, August 31st.

Both of Maine's goals were scored by Susannah Gaines, her 2nd and 3rd of the season.

Gaines' 1st goal of the game came with 7:52 gone in the 1st Half, assisted by Abby Kraemer.

The 2nd goal came at the 16:19 mark, assisted by Jordane Pinette.

Maine led 2-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

Holy Cross' goal came with 6:14 left in the game.

Maine had 15 shots, 7 on net. Holy Cross had 12 shots, 6 on net.

Kira Kutzinkski had 3 saves for the Black Bears.

Maine's Tegan Morrison was awarded a yellow card while Allie Waters and Francesca Ciatto from Holy Cross drew yellow cards.

Maine plays at Quinnipiac University on Saturday, September 3rd at Noon.

Get our free mobile app