The Maine Women's Soccer Team battled Army to a 2-2 draw at West Point on Sunday, August 31st.

The game was a scoreless draw at the end of the 1st Half.

With 6:16 elapsed in the 2nd Half, Army scored when Sabrina Rogers scored her 3rd goal of the season, assisted by Jordan Follenweider.

With 17:22 gone in the 2nd Half, Follenweider picked up her 2nd yellow card of the game, which resulted in her being sent off with a red card, forcing Army to play short-handed with 10 players the rest of the game.

Maine took advantage, tying the game 10 minutes later at the 77:44 mark. Abbey Thornton scored her 1st goal of the season, heading home a shot by Victoria Dungey.

The Black Bears took a 2-1 lead just 3 minutes later, on a goal by Emma Nicholson, her 2nd of the season.

Maine was unlucky, as they were whistled for a foul with just 10 seconds left in the game, just outside of the goalie box. Sabrina Rogers scored to make the final 2-2.

Maine and Army each had 14 shots with Army having an 8-4 shots-on-goal advantage.

Grace Wilson had 6 saves for the Black Bears.

Army is now 4-1-1 and Maine is 1-2-1.

Maine will return to Orono to host Holy Cross at 12 noon on Sunday, September 7th.