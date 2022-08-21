Maine Women’s Soccer Opens Season with 4-0 Win Over St. Peter’s University

The Maine Black Bear Women's Soccer Team opened their 2022 season with a 4-0 win over St. Peter's University in Orono on Sunday afternoon August 21st.

Saylor Clark scored the 1st goal of the season, with 36:55 gone in the 1st half

Madison Michaud put Maine up 2-0 with 1:03 left in the 1st half (43:57)

Maine led 2-0 at the end of the 1st half.

With 3:01 gone in the 2nd half (48:01), Abby Kraemer scored, assiste by Kayla Kraemer.

With 3:27 remaining in the game (86:33), Kayla Kraemer scored her 1st goal, assisted by Jordane Pinette.

Kira Kutzinski was in goal for Maine and had 2 saves.

Maine outshot St. Peter's 25-4. The Black Bears had 7 corner kicks while St. Peter's had 2 corners.

Maine 1-0 will play next at home on Thursday, August 25th at 7 p.m. when they play host to Merrimack

