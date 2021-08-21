Maine’s Soccer Game with URI Canceled Because of Tropical Storm Henri

The University of Maine's soccer game with the University of Rhode Island scheduled for Sunday, August 22nd in Rhode Island, has been canceled because of Tropical Storm Henri and the tropical storm warning and hurricane watch in place.

UMaine started the season with a 2-0 victory over Sacred Heart University on Thursday, August 19th.

The Rhode Island game will not be made up.

The Black Bears have 2 games scheduled this upcoming week, both on the road. They'll take on Merrimack College in North Andover on Thursday, August 26th at 7 p.m. and then play at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island on Sunday, August 29th at 1 p.m.

They will return home to host Quinnipiac Sunday, September 5th at 12 noon.