Maine Women’s Soccer Ranked 3rd in Preseason Poll

The Maine Women's Soccer Team was ranked 3rd in the preseason America East poll. The Black Bears received 1 1st place vote.

Here are the Poll results

Binghamton - 60 points (4 1st place votes) New Hampshire - 59 points (4 1st place votes) Maine - 47 points (1 1st place vote) UMass Lowell - 44 points University of Albany - 38 points New Jersey Institute of Technology - 27 point Vermont - 21 points UMBC - 19 votes Bryant - 9 votes

Here's the UMaine Schedule

Friday August 11 at Northeastern (exhibition)

Tuesday August 15 vs. University of New Brunswick 4 p.m. (exhibition)

Thursday August 17 vs. Le Moyne College 1 p.m.

Sunday August 20 vs. University of Rhode Island 1 p.m.

Thursday August 24 vs. Holy Cross 4 p.m.

Sunday August 27 at Stonehill College 1 p.m.

Thursday August 31 at Merrimack 4 p.m.

Sunday September 3 at Sacred Heart 12 noon

Thursday September 7 at Boston University 6 p.m.

Sunday September 10 at UIC 1 p.m.

Sunday September 17 vs. University of Vermont 3 p.m.

Sunday September 24 at University of Albany

Sunday October 1 vs. UMBC 12 noon

Sunday October 8 at New Jersey Institute of Technology 1 p.m.

Thursday October 12 at University of Mass Lowell 7 p.m.

Sunday October 15 vs. Bryant University 1 p.m.

Sunday October 22 at Binghamton 12 noon

Thursday October 26 vs. University of New Hampshire 6 p.m.

You can catch all the UMaine Football, Men's Hockey, Women's and Men's Basketball and Baseball games on 92.9 The Ticket beginning in September. 92.9 The Ticket is the new home for Black Bear Sports.