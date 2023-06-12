Mainers Shine at New England Regional Track and Field Meet Saturday in Bangor
The New England Regional Outdoor Track and Field Meet was held Saturday, June 10th at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. Mainers didn't disappoint! Here are Mainers Top 10- Results.
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
- 5 - Brunswick A
- 8 - Portland A
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
- 8 - York A
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
- 5 - Emma Burr MCI 15.11 Maine Top 10
- 8 - Makenna Drouin Lewiston 16.00 Maine Top 10
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
- 2. - Nolan Garey Poland 14.27 Maine Top 1
- 8 - Ethan Kane Bonny Eagle 14.90 Maine Top 10
Boys 100 Meter Dash
- 2 - Miles Burr MDI 10.84 Maine Top 10
Girls 100 Meter Dash
- 6 - Makenna Drouin Lewiston 12.27 Mane Top 10
Boys 1600 Meter Run
- 3 - Maddox Jordan Noble 4.10.35 Maine Top 1
- 4 - Charlie Collins - Hampden Academy 4:11.60 Maine Top 10
- 7 - Henry Horne - Freeport 4.19.26 Mane Top 10
- 9 - Carter Libby - Gray-New Gloucester 4:22.04 Mane Top 10
Girls 1600 Meter Run
- 2 - Cary Drake - York 4:55.35 Maine Top 1
- 3 - Teanne Ewings - Houlton 4:56.23 Maine Top 10
- 4 - Ruth White - Orono 4:48.65 Maine Top 10
Boys 4x100
- 9 - Falmouth A
- 10 - Marshwood A
Girls 4x100
- 7 - Scarborough A
Boys 400 Meter Dash
- 2 - Miles Burr - MDI 48.98 Maine Top 1
- 5 - Colby Cooper - Bonny Eagle 49.16 Mane Top 10
- 9 - Andrew Card - Morse 50.08 Maine Top 10
- 10 - Aidan Greenleaf - Mt. Ararat 50.14 Maine Top 10
Girls 400 Meter Dash
- 1. - Anna Connors - Bangor 55.25 Maine Top 1
- 4. - Emerson Flaker - Scarborough 57.62 Maine Top 10
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
- 4. - Luke Patterson - Brunswick 39.53 Maine Top 1
- 5. - Nolan Feyler - Gorham 39.56 Maine Top 10
- 6. - Nolan Garey - Poland 39.63 Maine Top 10
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
- 2. - Makenna Drouin - Lewiston 43.89 Maine Top 1
- 9. - Emma Burr - MCI 45.62 Maine Top 10
Boys 200 Meter Dash
- 2. - Miles Burr - MDI 21.67 Maine Top 1
- 3. - Rowan Carter - Marshwood 22.01 Maine Top 10
Boys 3200 Meter Run
- 3.- Adam Bendetson - Scarborough 9:15.29 Maine Top 10
Girls 3200 Meter Dash
- 1.- Ruth White - Orono 10:30.49 Maine Top 1
- 9. - Addy Thibodeau - Bonny Eagle 11:19.13
Boys 4X400 Meter Relay
- 3 - Falmouth A
- 7 - Bonny Eagle A
Girls 4X400 Meter Relay
- 10 - Brunswick A
Boys Long Jump
- 2 - Billy Albertson - Skowhegan 21-10.75 Maine Top 10
- 4 - Corbin Flewelling - Old Town 21-10 Maine Top 10
- 8 - Jacob Adams Prince - Fryeburg Academy 21-4.25 Maine Top 10
Girls Long Jump
- 1 - Sarah Moore - North Yarmouth Academy - 19-0.25 Maine Top 1
- 8. Julia Pendleton - Bonny Eagle 17.2.25 Maine Top 10
- 10. - Saphryn Fulgham - Edward Little 16-8.75 Maine Top 10
Boys Triple Jump
- 1. - Conor Morin - Cony - 47.6 Maine Top 1
- 2. - Corbin Flewelling - Old Town 47-3.50 Maine Top 10
- 7. - Ethan Palmer - Mt. Ararat 43-9.25 Maine Top 10
Girls Triple Jump
- 1. - Sarah Moore - North Yarmouth Academy 37-8.25 Maine Top 10
- 3. - Tayla Pelletier - Windham 37-4.50 Maine Top 10
- 5. - Lauren Vanidestine - Brewer 36-6 Maine Top 10
Girls High Jump
- 2. - Sarah Moore - North Yarmouth Academy 5-4 Maine Top 10
- 3. - Campbell Johnson - Lake Region and Avery Baker-Schlendering - Freeport 5-3 Maine Top 10
- 8. - Grace Willey - Old Town and Grace Tardif - Biddeford 5-0
Boys High Jump
- 1. - Griffin Gammon - Gorham 6-9
- 4. - Judd Armston - Falmouth 6-3
- 10 - Gavin Davis - York 6-0
Boys Pole Vault
- 2. - Reece Perry - Freeport 13-9
- 7. - Kyle Sidaway - John Bapst 13-3
Girls Pole Vault
- 5. - Maya Judice - Thornton Academy 10-9
Girls Shot Pul
- 7. - Julia Bassi - Bangor 37-11.25 Maine Top 10
Boys Shot Put
- 2. - Matt Charpentier - York 60-1.25 Maine Top 10
- 7. - Colby Largay - Brewer 53-10.25 Maine Top 10
Boys Discus Throw
- 2. - Matt Charpentier - York 173-4 Maine Top 10
- 9. - Tucker Walker - Sanford 149-10 Maine Top 10
- 10. - Nate Murray - Scarborough 148-10 Maine Top 10
Girls Discus Throw
- 9, - Ruby Prentiss - Falmouth 116-1 Maine Top 10
Boys Javelin Throw
- 3. - Caden True - Thornton Academy 179-3 Maine Top 1
Girls Javelin Throw
- 1. - Shelby Anderson - Marshwood 130-3 Maine Top 1
- 7. - Ellie Leech - Seacoast Christian 117-8 Maine Top 10