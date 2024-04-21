9 School Track and Field Meet at Bangor’s Cameron Stadium Saturday April 20 [RESULTS]
9 schools competed on a rainy, raw day at Cameron Stadium in Bangor for a Track and Field Meet on Saturday, April 20th.
Competing were teams from Bangor, Bangor Christian, Bucksport, Fort Fairfield, George Stevens Academy, Hampden Academy, John Bapst, Penquis Valley and Sumner.
Here are the Team Results
Girl's Results
- Bangor - 167
- Bucksport - 120
- Hampden Academy - 116
- Bangor Christian - 51
- George Stevens Academy - 41
- John Bapst - 12
- Sumner - 7
- Fort Fairfield - 1
To see the individual Girl's Results Click HERE
Boy's Results
- Bangor - 138
- Hampden Academy - 96
- Bangor Christian - 70
- Bucksport - 47
- Sumner - 44
- George Stevens Academy - 37
- Fort Fairfield
- John Bapst
- Penquis Valley
To see the individual Boy's Results Click HERE
The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.
[brandedapppromo