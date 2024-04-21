9 School Track and Field Meet at Bangor’s Cameron Stadium Saturday April 20 [RESULTS]

9 schools competed on a rainy, raw day at Cameron Stadium in Bangor for a Track and Field Meet on Saturday, April 20th.

Competing were teams from Bangor, Bangor Christian, Bucksport, Fort Fairfield, George Stevens Academy, Hampden Academy, John Bapst, Penquis Valley and Sumner.

Here are the Team Results

Girl's Results

Bangor - 167 Bucksport - 120 Hampden Academy - 116 Bangor Christian - 51 George Stevens Academy - 41 John Bapst - 12 Sumner - 7 Fort Fairfield - 1

To see the individual Girl's Results Click HERE

Boy's Results

Bangor - 138 Hampden Academy - 96 Bangor Christian - 70 Bucksport - 47 Sumner - 44 George Stevens Academy - 37 Fort Fairfield John Bapst Penquis Valley

To see the individual Boy's Results Click HERE

