Hampden Academy Track and Field Meet April 26 [RESULTS]

5 High Schools competed at the Track and Field Meet at Hampden Academy on Friday, April 26th. Competing were teams from Brewer, George Stevens Academy, John Bapst, Central and the host Hampden Academy Broncos.

Here are the Team Results

Girls

Hampden Academy - 213 Brewer - 131.50 GSA - 66 John Bapst - 65 Central - 64.50

Boys

Hampden Academy - 168.50 Brewer - 139.50 John Bapst - 98 GSA - 75 Central - 70

To see all the individual event results click HERE

You can nominate someone for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week, for their performance April 22-27. Please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com with the athlete's name, school, and why they should be nominated. If you have stats to send with your nomination that would be great! Nominations are accepted through Sunday night, April 28th. Voting will begin on April 29th for the Week 2 Athlete of the Week!