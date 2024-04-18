Orono Girl’s and Boy’s Track Teams Win Meet – MDI’s Miles Burr Sets 2 Facility Records

The 1st Outdoor Track and Field Meet of the 2024 Season was held on Wednesday, April 17th at the Brewer Community School.

The Orono Girl's and Boy's Teams won the Team Results.

MDI's Miles Burr, who will be attending Stonehill College in the Fall of 2024 set 2 facility records!

In the 100 Meter Dash, Burr finished with a time of 10.84 shattering the facility record which was 11.10 and held by James Peterson of Hermon since 2018.

In the 200 Meter Dash, Burr finished with a time of 22.29 beating the faciltiy recordof 22.60 which was held by James Peterson of Hermon, a record that had stood since 2018.

Here are the Team Results.

Girls Team Results

Orono - 183 Presque Isle - 126 MDI - 88 Brewer - 69 Foxcroft Academy - 39 Mattanawcook Academy - 36 Jonesport-Beals - 7 Narraguagus - 6 Greenville - 1

To see the Individual Girl's Results Click HERE

Boy's Team Results

Orono - 127 Brewer - 122 Foxcroft Academy - 105 Presque Isle - 62 MDI - 61 Narraguagus - 48 Mattanawcook Academy - 28 Jonesport-Beals - 1

To see the Individual Boy's Results Click HERE