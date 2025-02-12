Mainers: when does snow become a nuisance? [Poll]

Looking out the window today in central Maine you would never know that a couple winter storms are heading our way. It's a beautiful sunny day without a cloud in the sky.

But if you pull your phone out of your pocket and open the weather app, you'll find a much different forecast in store for the next few days.

It's been a pretty white winter around these parts which I for one have appreciated. After recent years of not much snow and rather gray or brown winter seasons, I'll gladly take a blanket of snow on the ground.

According to Apple Weather, which can be wildly inaccurate at times, the Bangor area can expect up to 6.5" of snow brought by Thursday's storm, before possibly a foot or more is dumped on us Saturday night through Sunday.

For context: Weather.gov says "new snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible" for tomorrow, which certainly sounds a bit easier to deal with heading to and from work.

Whatever Mother Nature may bring, we know snow is on the way, and possible a lot in short order. So, when does the white stuff become too much to deal with?