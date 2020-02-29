Marshwood Defeats Hampden Academy For First State Title [GIRLS]

The Marshwood Hawks claimed their first ever state title Saturday with a win over the Hampden Academy Broncos.

The Broncos, the north's top seed, started out with a quick 14-1 lead over the Hawks, the No. 3 seed in the south. Once Marshwood settled down, the Hawks controlled the boards and pace on their way to the Class A gold ball.

Marshwood senior Casey Perry led the way with 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks. Senior Angelina Bisson added 11 points in the win at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

After that early Hampden lead, the Hawks pulled to a 23-23 tie at halftime and pulled away in the second half. Marshwood out-rebounded Hampden 36-22.

Senior Alydia Brillant led the Broncos in scoring with six points.