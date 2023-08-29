Mattanawcook Academy Golf Defeats Orono 189-199

The Mattanawcook Academy Golf Team defeated Orono 189-199 at Mountain Village Golf Course in Greenville on Tuesday, August 29th.

Mattanawcook Academy's James Trott was the medalist with a low round of 43.

Here are the individual Scores

Greenville

Adam Elsemore 51

Mattanawcook Academy

James Trott 43

Andrew Oliver 45

Abby Theriault 50

True Weatherbee 51

Jayden Windsor 52

Jacoby Savage 55

Payson Turner 59

Drew Skidmore 66

Orono

Ashton Paul 46

Adam Sherman 49

Mason Kenney 50

Noah Schaff 54

Drew Simmons 59

Thanks to Coaches Ken Hancsom and Jeremy Weatherbee for sending the scores!

