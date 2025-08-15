Cooper Flagg /Dallas Maverick’s 2025-26 Schedule Released
The Dallas Mavericks released their 2025-26 NBA schedule and the #1 question on Mainer's minds was "When are the Mavericks playing the Celtics in Boston?"
The answer is Friday, March 6th at 7 p.m.! If you can't get tickets to the game, don't worry, because it's scheduled to be shown on ESPN.
Cooper Flagg and the Mavs will open the season at home against San Antonio on Wednesday, October 22nd at 9:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on ESPN
The final game of the 2025-26 regular season is on Sunday, April 12th when the Mavericks will host the Chicago Bulls.
They will host the Celtics on Tuesday, February 3rd at 8 p.m. That game will be broadcast on NBC/Peacock.
You can see the whole schedule HERE. Note all times are Central Time, so you'll need to add 1 hour for our time in Maine.
The TV Schedule released is as follows (All times are Eastern Time)
- Wednesday, October 22 vs. San Antonio 9:30 ESPN
- Saturday, November 1 at Detroit 10 p.m. Peacock
- Wednesday, November 19 vs. New York 9:30 ESPN
- Friday, November 28 at Los Angeles Lakers 10 p.m. Amazon Prime
- Friday, December 5 at Oklahoma City 9:30 p.m. Amazon Prime
- Tuesday, December 23 vs. Denver 8 p.m. NBC/Peacock
- Thursday, December 25 at Golden State 5 p.m. ABC/ESPN
- Monday, December 29 at Portland 11 p.m. NBC/Peacock
- Tuesday, January 6 at Sacramento 11 p.m. NBC/Peacock
- Wednesday, January 14 vs. Denver 9:30 p.m. ESPN
- Monday, January 19 at New York 5 p.m. NBC/Peacock
- Tuesday January 22 vs. Golden State 7:30 p.m. Amazon Prime
- Saturday, January 24 vs. Los Angeles Lakers 8:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN
- Saturday, January 31 at Houston 8:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN
- Tuesday, February 3 vs. Boston 8 p.m. NBC/Peacock
- Saturday, February 7 at San Antonio 6 p.m. Amazon Prime
- Thursday, February 12 at Los Angeles Lakers 10 p.m. Amazon Prime
- Friday February 20 at Minnesota 7:30 p.m. ESPN
- Sunday, March 1 at Oklahoma City 8 p.m. NBC/Peacock
- Friday, March 6 at Boston 7 p.m ESPN
- Tuesday, March 10 at Atlanta 8 p.m. NBC/Peacock
- Monday, March 23 vs. Golden State 9:30 p.m. Peacock
- Sunday April 5 vs. Los Angeles Lakers 7:30 p.m. NBC/Peacock