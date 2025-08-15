The Dallas Mavericks released their 2025-26 NBA schedule and the #1 question on Mainer's minds was "When are the Mavericks playing the Celtics in Boston?"

The answer is Friday, March 6th at 7 p.m.! If you can't get tickets to the game, don't worry, because it's scheduled to be shown on ESPN.

Cooper Flagg and the Mavs will open the season at home against San Antonio on Wednesday, October 22nd at 9:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on ESPN

The final game of the 2025-26 regular season is on Sunday, April 12th when the Mavericks will host the Chicago Bulls.

They will host the Celtics on Tuesday, February 3rd at 8 p.m. That game will be broadcast on NBC/Peacock.

You can see the whole schedule HERE. Note all times are Central Time, so you'll need to add 1 hour for our time in Maine.

The TV Schedule released is as follows (All times are Eastern Time)

Wednesday, October 22 vs. San Antonio 9:30 ESPN

Saturday, November 1 at Detroit 10 p.m. Peacock

Wednesday, November 19 vs. New York 9:30 ESPN

Friday, November 28 at Los Angeles Lakers 10 p.m. Amazon Prime

Friday, December 5 at Oklahoma City 9:30 p.m. Amazon Prime

Tuesday, December 23 vs. Denver 8 p.m. NBC/Peacock

Thursday, December 25 at Golden State 5 p.m. ABC/ESPN

Monday, December 29 at Portland 11 p.m. NBC/Peacock

Tuesday, January 6 at Sacramento 11 p.m. NBC/Peacock

Wednesday, January 14 vs. Denver 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Monday, January 19 at New York 5 p.m. NBC/Peacock

Tuesday January 22 vs. Golden State 7:30 p.m. Amazon Prime

Saturday, January 24 vs. Los Angeles Lakers 8:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN

Saturday, January 31 at Houston 8:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN

Tuesday, February 3 vs. Boston 8 p.m. NBC/Peacock

Saturday, February 7 at San Antonio 6 p.m. Amazon Prime

Thursday, February 12 at Los Angeles Lakers 10 p.m. Amazon Prime

Friday February 20 at Minnesota 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, March 1 at Oklahoma City 8 p.m. NBC/Peacock

Friday, March 6 at Boston 7 p.m ESPN

Tuesday, March 10 at Atlanta 8 p.m. NBC/Peacock

Monday, March 23 vs. Golden State 9:30 p.m. Peacock

Sunday April 5 vs. Los Angeles Lakers 7:30 p.m. NBC/Peacock