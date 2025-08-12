Cooper Flagg fans are anxiously waiting the release of the Dallas Mavericks' schedule, but we do know that Cooper Flagg and the Mavs will be playing on Christmas Day when they will travel to Golden State to take on the Warriors.

So you'll be able to open your Christmas presents, have a nice Christmas Dinner and then settle down to watch Newport's own, Cooper Flagg play!

Christmas Day features 5 NBA games, so in addition to the Mavericks-Warriors game there will also be

Cavaliers at Knicks

Spurs at Thunder

Rockets at Lakers

Timberwolves at Nuggets.

From the Dallas Mavericks' website, we do know that the Mavericks will hold their training camp in Vancouver, Canada from September 30th through October 4th.

The Mavericks will open preseason play against the world champion Oklahoma City Thunder on October 6th, so Cooper Flagg's first game as a NBA player will be against the defending champions!

Dallas will play at home against the Charlotte Hornets on October 11th and then play in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz on October 13th. Their final preseason game is on October 15th in Las Vegas against the Lakers.

Stay tuned for Cooper Flagg's and the Mavericks' regular season schedule once the NBA releases it, which should be soon.

