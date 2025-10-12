Newport Maine's Cooper Flagg scored 11 points in 24 minutes on Saturday, October 11th as the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Charlotte Hornets 120-116 in a preseason game.

Flagg was 4-8 from the field, 1-2 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 2-2 from the free throw line for his 11 points. He had 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals on the night.

Check out the video highlights.

Charlotte is 1-2 in the preseason while Dallas is now 1-1. Flagg and the Mavericks are back in action in another preseason game on Sunday night, at 9 p.m. against the Utah Jazz. The regular season begins on Wednesday, October 22nd when they play the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m.

