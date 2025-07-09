Cooper Flagg’s 1st Official Practice for Summer League [VIDEO]
As Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Maverick's Summer League Team get ready for their 1st game on Thursday, July 10th, they took to the court yesterday, for their 1st official summer league practice.
You can check out the video
Flagg and the Maverick's Summer League Team will play on Thursday, July 10th against the Los Angeles Lakers. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
After the practice Cooper sat down with the press. You can see that below, with Cooper's remarks starting at the 20:52 mark
