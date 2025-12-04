A day after being named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month, Cooper Flagg put up a team-high 22 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to their 3rd straight win, beating the Miami Heat 118-108

Cooper played 31 minutes and scored 22 points on 9-13 shooting. He was a near perfect 4-5 from the free throw line. He ripped down 6 rebounds and dished out 2 assists. He had a steal and block.

According to the NBA on Facebook, Cooper joins LeBron James as the ONLY players in NBA history to total 3 straight 20+ point games at 18 years old or younger!

Check out his video highlights.

Anthony Davis led the team in rebounding ripping down 17 boards to go with 17 points for a double-double.

Cooper's stats for November

17.0 points per game

6.6 rebounds per game

3.4 assists per game

46.6 % field goal shooting percentage.

Dallas improves to 8-15 on the year.

Flagg and the Mavericks are back in action on Friday night, at Oklahoma City with the game tipping off at 9:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.