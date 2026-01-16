Flagg-less Mavericks Beat Utah Jazz 144-122
The Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 144-122 on Thursday night, January 15th without Cooper Flagg who was in street clothes on the bench.
Flagg was ruled out prior to the game, after spraining his ankle in Wednesday night game.
Klay Thompson came off the bench to score 26 points and lead the Mavericks in scoring while Moussa Cisse had 13 rebounds off the bench.
The Mavericks are off until Saturday night, January 17th when they will play the Utah Jazz again at 5 p.m.
