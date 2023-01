Back in December MCI High School's Jenessa Foster committed to play Field Hockey at the University of Southern Maine.

Jenessa Foster Signing to play Field Hockey at USM Photo MCI High School

The Huskies had a fantastic season in 2022. They won the Northern Maine Class C Field Hockey Title, before losing to Winthrop 2-1 in the State Finals on November 5th.

Best of luck at USM!

Thanks to MCI Athletic Director Jason Allen for the information and photos