MDI 1 John Bapst 2 Ellsworth 3 – Old Town Sectionals Boys’ Varsity [PHOTOS]

Old Town Boys Varsity Meet September 26, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The Old Town Sectionals Cross Country Meet was held on Monday, September 26th, 2 days after the meet was postponed because of high winds. MDI finished 1st with 53 points, John Bapst 2nd with 60 points and Ellsworth 3rd with 101 points.

The full team results were

  1. MDI 53
  2. John Bapst 60
  3. Ellsworth 101
  4. Caribou 113
  5. Old Town 129
  6. Orono 135
  7. Brewer 155
  8. Houlton 167
  9. Hermon 219
  10. Bangor Christian 272

To see all the individual results click HERE

Up next is the the Festival of Champions on Saturday October 1st in Belfast.

Check out the photos from the race

Old Town Sectionals - Varsity Boys' Meet September 26, 2022

The Old Town Sectionals were held on Monday, September 26th. Check out photos from the Varsity Boys' Meet
