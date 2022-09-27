MDI 1st Houlton 2nd Hermon 3rd – Old Town Sectionals Varsity Girls’ Meet [PHOTOS]

The Old Town Sectionals Cross Country Meet was held on Monday, September 26th, 2 days after the meet was postponed because of high winds. MDI finished 1st with 36 points, Houlton 2nd with 43 points and Hermon 3rd with 109 points

The full team results were

MDI 36 Houlton 43 Hermon 109 Old Town 112 Ellsworth 114 Presque Isle 136 Mattanawcook Academy 152

To see all the individual results click HERE

Up next is the the Festival of Champions on Saturday October 1st in Belfast.

