MDI and Foxcroft Academy Boys’ Soccer Play to 1-1 Draw

The MDI and Foxcroft Academy Boys' Soccer Teams played to a 1-1 draw in Dover-Foxcroft on Thursday, September 29th.

Foxcroft Academy took a 1-0 lead with just 26 seconds gone in the game. Westy Granholm knotted the score with 26:54 remaining in the 1st Half.

The score was tied at 1-1 at the end of the 1st Half, where the game ended.

MDI is now 4-3-1 on the season. The Trojans will host the Hermon Hawks on Saturday, October 1t at 2 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is 3-4-1 on the season. The Ponies will travel to Aroostook County on Saturday, October 1st, to play the Caribou Viking at 4 p.m.

