MDI Baseball Nips Old Town 3-2 [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans nipped Old Town 3-2 among the raindrops in Old Town on Tuesday, April 26th.

MDI managed only 2 hits, but played small ball and scored their 3 runs in the top of the 4th inning. Old Town had 4 hits and had run in the bottom of the 1st and 2nd innings.

AJ Lozano started for MDI and went 2.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and the 2 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 1. Jay Haney pitched the 3rd and 4th inning and picked up the win. He walked 1 and didn't allow a hit. Quentin Pileggi closed out the game, picking up the save, pitching the final 3 innings. He struck out 3 and walked 4.

Pileggi and Logan Blanchette had MDI's singles.

Gabe Gifford pitched for the Coyotes.He went the distance, striking out 14 and didn't walk a batter.

Gifford had a double and single and drove in a run. Alex McCannell and James Dumond had singles for the Coyotes.

MDI is now 2-1 and will play host to Foxcroft Academy on Friday, April 29th at 4:30 p.m.

Old Town starts the season at 0-1. The Coyotes travel to Mansfield Stadium in Bangor to play the Bangor Rams on Thursday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game

Get our free mobile app