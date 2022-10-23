MDI Beats Lake Region 41-26 to Finish 1st in 8-Man Large School Northern Maine Conference

The MDI Trojans beat the Lake Region Lakers 41-26 on a picturesque afternoon in Naples to finish the regular season #1 in the 8-man Large School Northern Maine Conference.

Lake Region won the toss, and proceeded to put together their best drive of the season, a 17 play drive that started on their own 14 yard line. The drive took 6:41 and ended with Lake Region scoring on a 5 yard pass from Brock Gibbons to Colby Chadwick. The 2-point conversion was good and Lake Region led 8-0 with 5:11 left in the 1st Quarter.

MDI answered immediately stealing any momentum from Lake Region. Spencer Laurendeau took the kickoff and galloped 80 yards, to score. The 2-point conversion was no good, and with 4:58 left left in the 1st Quarter

Both teams turned the ball over on downs, and MDI took over at midfield with 25.5 seconds left in the 1st Quarter. It took 2:55 for the Trojans to score, with Alex Gray scoring from 25 yards out. The 2-point conversion was good and with 9:31 left in the 1st Half, MDI led 14-8.

The Lakers fumbled the ball after starting at their own 32 yard line. Aidan Jeffers recovered the fumble, and MDI took over on the Lake Region 44 yard line, with 7:29 left in the 1st Half.

MDI was in the end zone again, needing only 50 seconds in the drive. Spencer Laurendeau rushed in from 11 yards out. The 2-point conversion was good and the Trojans led 22-8.

After Lake Region punted, MDI took over on their own 28 yard line. The Trojans scored 23 seconds later, as Laurendeau again ran in from 11 yards out. The big play on the drive was a beautiful 63 yard pass from Laurendeau to Sam Sinclair. With the 2-point conversion good, MDI led 30-8.

The score at the end of the 1st Half was 30-8.

Lake Region struck 1st in the 2nd half, scoring on a 45 yard pass from Gibbons to Jonathan Serpa. The drive took 1:09. The 2-point conversion was snuffed out by the MDI defense, and with 2:05 left in the 3rd Quarter, MDI led 30-14

On the next series MDI scored, with Laurendeau scoring his 3rd rushing touchdown of the game, this time a 55 yard run. The 2-point conversion was good, and with 24.4 seconds left in the 3rd Quarter MDI led 38-14.

Lake Region answered, scoring with 11:46 left in the game. Gibbon threw a pass into the right side of the end zone, with Jackson Libby making an outstanding 1-handed catch keeping his feet in play, for the 25 yard touchdown catch. The 2-point conversion was no good, and MDI led 38-20.

The Trojans scored their final touchdown of the game with 6:29 left, as Alex Gray ran in from 5 yards out. The 2-point conversion was no good, and MDI led 44-20.

Lake Region scored the final touchdown of the game with 4:41 left, again through the air. This time it was Gibbons connecting with Sethlen Lester on a 39 yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion was no good, making the final score 44-26.

MDI is now 5-2. They will host Camden Hills on Friday night, October 28th at 7 p.m. at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor in the Quarterfinals. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Lake Region's season comes to an end with a 1-6 record.

Stats

MDI Rushing

Spencer Laurendeau 27 carries 161 yards

Alex Gray 11 carries 71 yards

Logan Blanchette 2 carries 33 yards

Lake Region Rushing

Sean Murphy 17 carries 61 yards

Sethlen Lester 8 carries 40 yards

Brock Gibbons 6 carries 6 yards

Matthew Mansula 2 carries 6 yards

MDI Passing

Spencer Laurendeau 4-6 85 yards

Lake Region Passing

Brock Gibbons 10-21 101 yards

MDI Receiving

Sam Sinclair 1 reception 63 yards

Logan Blanchette 2 receptions 19 yards

Alex Gray 1 reception 3 yards

Lake Region Receiving

Sethlen Lester 3 receptions 511 yards

Jackson Libby 3 receptions 33 yards

Sean Murphy 2 receptions 15 yards

Colby Chadwick 2 receptions 4 yards

Jaiden Meehan 1 reception minus 6 yards

