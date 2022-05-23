MDI Beats Old Town 3-2 with Walk-Off Double in 8th [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans beat the Old Town Coyotes 3-2 in 8 innings in Bar Harbor on Monday, May 23rd.

With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the 8th Mollie Gray singled but was out at 2nd. With 1 out Lily James singles and scored on Lexi Tozier's double.

Addy Boyce was in the circle for MDI. She struck out 9 and walked 2, allowing 6 hits.

Saige Evans, Emily Wheeler and Kami Turner all had doubles for the Coyotes. Logan Gardner had 2 singles and Jayda Roy a single.

Emma Crews was in the circle for the Coyotes. She struck out 5 and walked 4, allowing 15hits.

Lexi Tozier had 3 hits for MDI, with 2 single and a double. Bailey Goodell, Lily James, Taylor Grant, Mollie Gray and Leah Carroll each had 2 singles. Olivia Gray and Addy Boyce each singled.

MDI is now 9-3. They will play at home against Hermon on Wednesday, May 25th at 4:30 p.m.

Old Town is now 9-4. They play on the road at Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, May 24th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out the photos from Walter Churchill (Note - Both teams wore green! )